Asia Cup 2023: What happens if India-Pakistan match gets washed out?

As cricket fans across the world gear up for perhaps the biggest match of the year. set to take place today, there is just question on everyone's mind: What if the game gets washed out?
If the game gets abandoned or doesn't begin at 1.30pm UAE time, which is scheduled, then both teams will receive one point each.
However, if the game does begin, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method will come into play. But, each team will have to play 20 overs for the result to be valid. In case the team batting second cannot play all the allotted overs then the score of the team batting first is multiplied by the percentage factor for the number of overs to be bowled to the team batting second.
The Men in Blue will take on Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in their Asia Cup 2023 opener on Saturday.
Before the match, India captain Rohit Sharma interacted with the media on Friday where he didn’t shy away from accepting that he was playing "high-risk cricket" in the past and that he needs to bring the "right" balance to his game in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.
Rohit stated that he must bring balance to his game and carefully assess the circumstances before taking risks because the team requires him to play extended innings.
"I have played a lot of cricket so it’s important to use that experience. Will do what the team requires from me. In the past two years, I have played a different brand of cricket - it was a high-risk cricket when it comes to batting. I need to bring the right balance to my game - when it comes to taking risks," Rohit said in a pre-match press conference.
On the eve of the clash between the Asian Giants, Babar talked about the relationship and the influence Virat has had since the moment he met him.
"The debate that has been going on should be left to them. I don't want to comment on it. Everybody has their point of view. There should be mutual respect. I have been taught that we should respect our seniors. I have learned a lot from him. I have said in a lot of interviews that in 2019 I talked to him and he helped me a lot. He has been helpful," Babar said in the pre-match conference.
Here are the squads:
Team India squad
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Virat Kohli Ishan Kishan, K.L. Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur
Team Pakistan squad
Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir.
With inputs from ANI
