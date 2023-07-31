Ashes: England win fifth Test to level series

Broad gets the last wicket to clinch the win in his final Test

By Team KT Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 9:32 PM

England held their nerve in the rain-hit fifth day to win the fifth Ashes Test against Australia by 49 runs at the Oval on Monday.

The English win ensured a 2-2 draw in the five-match series.

But Australia retained the Ashes Urn, having won the previous series against the old enemy at home.

Monday's victory also gave Stuart Broad, the veteran England fast bowler who announced his retirement, a perfect send off.

Broad got the last wicket to earn himself a fairytale farewell.

(More to follow)

ALSO READ: