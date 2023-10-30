Ajman Holding's partnership with Mulk International a big boost for T10 League and sports sector

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the global expansion of two major entities, known for their enduring impact in the UAE and beyond

Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023

In a strategic move that promises to invigorate international markets with high-calibre offerings, Mulk International, a distinguished conglomerate with a 40-year legacy of innovation and excellence, has entered into a groundbreaking joint venture with Ajman Holding, led by Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Nuaimi.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of Mulk International, a national award-winning enterprise recognised in the top 10 conglomerates by Forbes Middle East, expressed enthusiasm about the joint venture.

"This collaboration is not just about two entities coming together, but a synergistic union aiming to create transformative experiences worldwide through our esteemed T10 Cricket League and the renowned Alubond product range," Mulk said.

The alliance strategically positions both firms to leverage their combined expertise, networks and resources. Ajman Holding’s profound local and international influence under the stewardship of Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi will significantly amplify the outreach of Mulk International’s flagship ventures.

A central aspect of the collaboration involves the T10 Cricket League, a celebrated cricket extravaganza that has captured global attention. Through this partnership, the league is set to ascend new heights of international acclaim, enhancing the visibility of the sport and providing unparalleled cricketing experiences to global audiences.

Moreover, the joint venture will aggressively promote the Alubond range of products, Mulk International’s premier brand and the world’s largest metal composite panel manufacturer. With the robust support of Ajman Holding, Alubond is poised for substantial growth, tapping into new markets and reinforcing its position as an industry leader in construction materials.

"We are committed to ensuring this cooperation transcends conventional boundaries, setting a benchmark for successful partnerships in the region and the global arena," remarked Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Nuaimi.

"Our combined efforts will not only fortify the domestic market presence of both the T10 League and Alubond but also drive their momentum to new global territories."

The collaboration stands as a testament to the vision shared by both Mulk International and Ajman Holding — to innovate, inspire, and lead. As they embark on this journey, they aim to foster economic growth, social enrichment, and elevate the UAE’s standing on the international stage.

