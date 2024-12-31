After going unsold in IPL, David Warner registers for 2025 PSL draft

Australia's David Warner. — Reuters

Former Australia opener David Warner has become the latest player to sign for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 draft.

The Pakistan Super League took to X to confirm Warner registering for the draft in a post which read, "ENDING 2024 ON A HIGH. The Aussie powerhouse David Warner has registered for the #HBLPSLDraft!"

The upcoming PSL Season 10 will be held in Gwadar city of Balochistan on January 11. The season will begin on April 8 and will conclude on May 19.

Before Warner's announcement on Tuesday, former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee also signed up for the draft.

Before entering the PSL draft, Warner appeared in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction but found no buyer for himself.