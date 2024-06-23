Afghanistan script history, stun Australia with 21-run T20 World Cup win

Bryson and Bailey team up to add an exciting new dimension to the game of golf with their prototype clubs
The bespoke Avoda-designed irons have helped yield the results that are being admired by most players on the tour
Gulbadin Naib was Afghanistan's man with the golden arm, bowling his team to a tense 21-run victory over previously unbeaten Australia in a Group One Super Eight encounter of the T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Saturday.
Set a target of 149, Glenn Maxwell (59 off 41 balls, six fours, three sixes) kept the Test and One-Day champions on course until he became Gulbadin's third wicket in the 15th over, opening the door to a result which keeps the duel for semi-final spots alive going into the final two fixtures in the group on Monday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Gulbadin finished with four for 20 from his four overs of medium pace to turn the match as Australia suffered their first-ever defeat to the Afghans in a senior international encounter, being dismissed for 127 with four balls left in the match.
Earlier, Pat Cummins claimed his second hat-trick in as many matches as Afghanistan lost momentum after another century opening stand from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, settling for a total of 148 for six after being put in.
Both teams are on two points after two games -- with Australia facing Group One leaders India in their final match while Afghanistan play Bangladesh, who have lost both their Super Eights games.
ALSO READ:
The bespoke Avoda-designed irons have helped yield the results that are being admired by most players on the tour
Stars from both the men’s and women’s game are poised to make an impact at Le Golf National’s Albatros course
More than 5,000 people died in France as a result of searing summer heat last year
The 24-year-old talent picked up the first cheque of his new career after a challenging four days in the Kansas Wichita Open
Wyatt secured his second Grand Prix win of the season
The pool squad was whittled down after six intense days of trials that culminated in Brisbane on Saturday
Ledecky dominated in the 400m freestyle championship before a crowd of 20,689 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium
‘Hoping for another low one in the final round,’ said the Dubai-born golfing talent