Afghanistan-New Zealand Test second day called off after 'huge mess'

This US Open was the first Grand Slam Sabalenka had won since the death of her former boyfriend in March
Ground staff used electric fans in a desperate bid to dry the pitch in the Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand Tuesday, but play was called off for a second straight day with one official calling it "a huge mess".
The one-off Test at Afghanistan's adopted home near India's capital New Delhi was supposed to start on Monday, but the toss is yet to take place because of rain and the poor condition of the Greater Noida ground.
On Tuesday, groundsmen covered areas of the pitch in anticipation of more rain, while others waved electric fans over the worst wet patches.
Ground staff dug up one wet outfield area in the midwicket region, refilling it with dry soil and laying fresh turf.
Umpires carried out repeated inspections and finally called off play in the mid-afternoon.
The venue, hosting its first Test, has only basic drainage and has been criticised for its facilities dubbed "ill-equipped" by The Times of India newspaper.
Despite sunshine on Monday and Tuesday the outfield remained soaked after days of preceding monsoon rain.
The teams stayed in their hotels on Tuesday morning but New Zealand, who were unable to complete any of their training sessions ahead of the Test, later put up nets on the ground and players went through their drills.
Afghanistan has hosted several Twenty20 and one-day internationals at Greater Noida since 2017.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered Afghanistan venues to train and host matches outside their troubled nation, including in the northern Indian cities of Lucknow and Dehradun.
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officials have been cautious about criticism, fearing it could spoil relations with the BCCI, but said they were disappointed.
"This is a huge mess. We are never coming back here," an ACB official was quoted as saying by Indian media.
But after the second day's play was scrapped, Afghanistan officials spoke officially to reporters.
"Everyone, including the ground authorities, have worked hard," Menhajuddin Naz, the ACB international cricket manager, told reporters.
"Even if it had been any other venue, they would have struggled to get it back on time."
Naz said they had been offered to host the Test in the northern city of Kanpur or the southern city of Bengaluru, but had opted for Greater Noida.
"We chose Greater Noida as it was most convenient in terms of logistics. It was closer to Delhi and also connectivity from Kabul was better," said Naz.
This is only Afghanistan's 10th five-day match since they were granted Test status in 2017.
There has been no public reaction from Tim Southee's New Zealand, who will next travel to Sri Lanka for two Tests before returning for three more against India.
ALSO READ:
This US Open was the first Grand Slam Sabalenka had won since the death of her former boyfriend in March
The grueling 160km race, held in Monpazier, France, attracted 118 riders representing 39 nations
Fritz outlasted Tiafoe in the semi-finals to take a big step towards ending his country's 21-year wait for a men's Grand Slam champion
Amateurs Afzaal Ahmad, Parvez Ahmed, and Arbaaz Ahmad shine with an Impressive 89-point performance at the Emirates Golf Club
Victory for either side at the Oval would be a boost to their hopes of qualifying for next year's World Test Championship final at Lord's
UAE coach Van Rooyen optimistic that their performance in the tough competition will serve as a solid platform for the busy UAE golfing calendar ahead
The 22-year-old had already won 100m gold -- upgraded from silver after the Turkish winner was disqualified
Cheptegei suffered burns to 80 per cent of her body and had been fighting for her life at a Kenyan hospital