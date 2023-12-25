Afghanistan beat UAE by 109 runs in Sharjah

Action from the first unofficial one-day match in Sharjah. — X

Afghanistan were too strong for the UAE in the opening one-day game of the two-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The Afghans beat UAE by 109 runs in the first unofficial match.

The second unofficial 50-overs-a-side game will be played on Wednesday before the two teams lock horns in a three-match T20 International series (December 29-January 2) in Sharjah.

On Monday, the UAE bowlers came up with a fine display to bowl Afghanistan out for 214 in 47.2 overs.

Akif Raja (3/40) was the best bowler for the home team while Muhammad Jawadullah (2/22), Dhruv Parashar (2/29) and Muhammad Zuhaib (2/37) also impressed with the ball.

Bahir Shah (44), Gulbadin Naib (42) and Rahmat Shah (38) played useful knocks for the visitors.

In reply, the UAE had no answer to the crafty Afghan bowlers as they were bowled out for a paltry 105 in 30.4 overs with only Dhruv Parashar (38 not out) and number 11 Muhammad Jawadullah (24) making some decent contributions.

