Abu Dhabi T10: Morrisville Samp Army continue winning run

Morrisville Samp Army continued their winning ways in Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday as they rode on Charith Asalanka's fiery innings and a tremendous bowling effort to script a three-run win.

On a slow turning track, Morrisville made the most of the dropped catches from Bulls. Charith Asalanka's 25-ball 51-run innings further helped Samp Army post 112/5 in 10 overs.

Banton gave a good start to Delhi in chase, scoring 25 runs in 11 balls. But after Mohammad Zahid cleaned up his stumps with his first ball, the momentum began shifting towards Morrisville. With a few tight overs from Mohammad Zahid, Qais Ahmad and Karim Janat, Morrisville shackled Delhi Bulls until Tim David started turning things around once again.

Zahid bowled two wide balls in the final over, turning the contest into a nail-biting thriller. With Delhi needing five runs to win on the final ball, David was run out and Samp Army won the match by 3 runs.

Bangla Tigers win

Bangla Tigers picked up their second consecutive win with Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad helping their side chase down 108 with 10 wickets in hand.

The duo came on to open the wickets and took a few balls to get into rhythm, before firing boundaries all over the park. Scoring a combined 11 fours and 7 sixes, Zazai and Shahzad finished the chase in just 7.5 overs.

Earlier, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan's economic spell of 11/2 in 2 overs restricted Northern Warriors to 107/5 in 10 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed also picked up two crucial wickets, giving away just 18 runs in his two overs, playing a key role in the match for Tigers.

UP Nawabs beat Deccan Gladiators

UP Nawabs clinched a comprehensive win against Deccan Gladiators. The UP team was off to a flying start during the 113-run chase and gunned down the target by 7 wickets and with more than one over to spare.

Captain and Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz along with Avishka Fernando stitched a stand of 89 runs for the first wicket before the skipper was dismissed for 52 off 21. Nawabs then lost Fernando (34 off 17) and Dawid Malan in quick succession but Andre Fletcher and Odean Smith took the team over the line eventually. Earlier, the Gladiators didn't begin the proceedings in the manner in which they would have wanted as they lost wickets regularly and were reduced to 50/4. England batter Jos Buttler and all-rounder David Wiese did try to bring the team back on track with a partnership of 38 runs for the fifth wicket but the side was restricted to 112/9 in 10 overs. England spinner Adil Rashid was the pick of the bowlers after he returned with bowling figures of 3/6 in 2 overs. Binura Fernando who hails from Sri Lanka also bagged a three-for while Tymal Mills picked up one wicket for the side.