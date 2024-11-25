Abu Dhabi T10: Faf leads Morrisville Samp Army to fourth straight win

Faf du Plessis plays a shot. — Supplied photo

The former South African captain Faf du Plessis continued his success with the bat in the Abu Dhabi as the Morrisville Samp Army opener struck an unbeaten 76 runs in 26 balls to help his side to their fourth straight win of the season.

On the back of his fabulous innings, the Samp Army managed to chase down the total of 104 set up by Chennai Brave Warriors, with 9 wickets in hand.

Earlier, Chennai Brave Warriors were helped to a solid total of 104/6 in their 10 overs, with Dan Lawrence playing a fiery innings of 57 runs in 25 balls.

Deccan Gladiators continue to entertain

It was an all-round performance from the two-time Champions Deccan Gladiators with allrounder Rilee Rossouw leading the charge with the bat, smashing 61 off 24 balls to help his side to a solid total of 128/3 in 10 overs. Jos Buttler played a solid supporting role in the death overs, hammering an unbeaten 19 off 7 balls.

In reply, New York Strikers top-order stumbled with Luke Wood picking up three wickets in his first two overs with the new ball. Ibrar Ahmad's double-wicket over further placed Gladiators in control, as they restricted the opposition to 60/7 in 10 overs, winning the match by 68 runs.