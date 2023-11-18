11 Cricket World Cup special trains to transport fans for final

Photo: PTI

Published: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 10:06 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 10:13 PM

India's Western Railway (WR) is set to run additional Vande Bharat Special trains between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad, in view of the extra rush ahead of the much-anticipated Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia set to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

A total of 11 special trains will run between the two states, Central Railways said.

ALSO READ: