2023 World Cup final: Australia win toss, elect to bowl against India

Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 12:04 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 12:15 PM

Australia's Pat Cummins wins the toss and is elected to bowl against India in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on a balmy Sunday afternoon.

The crowd at the stadium went wild, and Cummins had to wait for them to quiet down before speaking and added that Kangaroos were backing themselves to chase, with dew expected later in the evening. Rohit Sharma said he would have preferred setting a total.

Fans have been pouring in at the venue since early morning to cheer for India's victory. Thousands of sleepless flag-waving fans sporting blue India jerseys clogged roads outside the world's biggest cricket stadium early Sunday, too excited to sleep as excitement built ahead of the final.

The blockbuster conclusion of cricket's showpiece tournament, with 48 matches over 46 days between 10 teams at 10 venues, wraps up Sunday at the grand 132,000-seat arena named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India's western city of Ahmedabad.

India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand. Australia are adamant they will be "ready for anything" India throw at them in the Cricket World Cup final after controversy hit the tournament in a 'pitch switch' row.

India have been the form team of the World Cup, winning all 10 games on their way to Sunday's showpiece match in Ahmedabad.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Marnus Labuschagne, 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Josh Inglis (wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Pat Cummins (capt), 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood.

