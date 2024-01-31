Cricket greats to bring back glory days at Edgbaston T20 extravaganza

Yuvraj Singh. - Supplied photo

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 11:18 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 11:19 PM

In an extraordinary gathering of cricket excellence Edgbaston, England's historic cricket ground, is set to host the highly anticipated World Championship of Legends (WCL) this summer.

Featuring several former luminaries, the T20 tournament which is approved by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), is set to showcase retired and non-contracted players from cricketing powerhouses in England, India, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, and South Africa.

Harshit Tomar, Director of Zabawa Entertainment, the creators of the event, commented: "The current announcement strengthens WCL's status as a top-tier platform for past cricketing champions, creating new opportunities for the league's development and global significance."

Zabawa Entertainment is a distinguished Bollywood film and music production company with roots in India and Dubai. WCL has catalyzed advanced contract negotiations with cricket luminaries from the 1990s and 2000s.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen. - Supplied photo

Notable figures such as Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, renowned for his astonishing six 6’s in an over; dynamic Pakistani batsman Shahid Afridi, holder of one of the fastest ODI centuries; and England's cricket maestro Kevin Pietersen have committed to participating in this cricketing extravaganza.

“We aspire to deliver top-tier sports entertainment to fans globally,” Tomar said, emphasizing the grand scale of the tournament which is scheduled to commence on July 3.

Stuart Cain, Chief Executive at Edgbaston, showed his support for the WCL and said” “It will be a pleasure to see some of the iconic figures from those games back at Edgbaston.

Former Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi . -Supplied photo

“We are dedicated to ensuring it doesn’t compromise the quality of wickets and has minimal impact on our existing fixture commitments. Our collaboration with the organizers and the ECB remains paramount.”

As the former greats prepare to compete in what promises to be a memorable experience for cricket fans, the World Championship of Legends promises to add an enduring chapter in the sport’s history.