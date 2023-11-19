Costa double points to bright UAE season for Jebel Ali Stables

Costa and Coen at the prize presentation for the Handicap Sprint Stakes Sponsored by Emirates Sprint series which was won byBilhayl. - Al Adiyat Racing Plus. -

Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 2:54 PM

Resident Jebel Ali Stables handler Michael Costa continued his strong start to the season when he saddled a pair of exciting winners at the at Jebel Ali Racecourse this weekend.

Costa was the toast of the town when he sent out five winners at the opening meeting at the ‘yellow’ racecourse two weeks ago and he delivered once again.

The Australia trainer, enjoying his second season at the helm at the stables created by Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, also landed the feature race of the day for the second consecutive time.

Interestingly, Costa called up Omani apprentice Qais Bin Saif Al Busaidi to partner Mersaal to win the Mohaather Stakes Sponsored by Shadwell.

Costa’s second runner Sadaaty, the mount of stable jockey and Irish Classic winner Ben Coen, ensured that it will be a one-two for the home team when chasing stable companion Mersaal home.

Coen, who won the Irish St. Leger for form Jebel Ali Stables jockey Johnny Murtagh aboard Sonnyboyliston in 2021, did not go home empty handed having earlier in the afternoon won the Handicap Sprint Stakes Sponsored by Emirates Sprint series with Bilhayl.

The double took Costa’s tally for the season into double figures and given the way that his runners have been delivering, the future looks very bright and rewarding.

ALSO READ

Salem Bin Ghadayer, who trains the Fazza Stables owned by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, opened his account for the season when he saddled Attribution to win the Al Redha Insurance Cup. The winner was ridden by stable jockey Royston Ffrench