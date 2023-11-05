UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Convincing win for Farooqui and Al Shamsi in UAE International Pairs qualifier at Al Ain

The top three pairings from the event progress to the UAE Finals to be held on Saturday March 9, 2024 in Abu Dhabi

By Team KT

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
Winners and Officials at the recent UAE International Pairs Qualifier at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.- Supplied photo
Winners and Officials at the recent UAE International Pairs Qualifier at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.- Supplied photo

Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 11:27 PM

Shoaib Farooqui and Omar Al Shamsi shot an impressive 46 Stableford points to win the Season II UAE International Pairs Qualifying Round at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

Their 46 points was made up of nines of 22 and 24 for a convincing winning margin of three points from runners-up, Robert Rudling and Steve Jessop.

The format of the International Pairs is fourball betterball with ¾ handicap allowance.

The top three pairings from the Al Ain Qualifier progress to the UAE Finals to be held on Saturday March 9, 2024 over the National Course in Abu Dhabi.

The winning pair at the UAE Finals in turn goes on to represent the UAE at the World Final of the International Pairs - Race to Obidos event in November 2024 at Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort and Bom Sucsso Resort in Portugal.

It will be an all-expenses-paid trip.

The next Qualifying Round on Number 9 of the UAE International Pairs Series is on Saturday November 18, at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The event is open to members of Abu Dhabi Golf Club who are required to enter through their usual competition platforms.

It is also open to non-members of Golf Clubs and members of other golf clubs other than the home club who hold an Official Handicap, whether they are a member of a golf club or not.

The 2023 – 2024 UAE International Pairs is supported by Callaway, with Hole Sponsors being Centara Mirage, White Eagle Golf and Tbilisi Hills.

ALSO READ

The event is supported by Golf Nuts, Palm Tees and EVOCUS H20 and sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation.

For further information Visit: www.uae.internationalpairs.com

Results

(Stableford Points)

S. Farooqui (15) & O. Al Shamsi (19) 46.

R. Rudling (7) & S. Jessop (13) 43.

H. Malsher (15) & E. Malsher (22) 42.


More news from Sports