Consistency the key as Ray Lucas wins Rivoli Monthly Medal at Arabian Ranches

Ray Lucas returned a gross score of five under par 67 to win the September Rivoli Monthly Medal at Arabian Ranches Golf Club.
Lucas, who plays off a +1 handicap, swept aside the competition with a brilliant performance in perfect summer conditions.
The champion had consistent nines of 34 in, 33 out, and won by a clear two shots from runner-up Calum Mills who was round in a three under par 69. Ray had no real problems out on the course and managed his game well posting four birdies and an eagle on hole eight.
The Division ‘A’ Net title was won by Thomas Ferguson (5) who posted a gross score 76 net 71 to win on a countback from Ryan Cryer (6), and Silvio Liedtke (11).
In Division ‘B’ Laira Taylor (35) had a solid performance and made it to the podium by beating Adrian Black (14) by a shot with a net 71.
Club Captain Mark Gathercole and Nicola Breeze, Lady Club Captain) gave away the prizes.
“We want to thank Rivoli or their generous support in one of the Clubs’ monthly flagships events,” said Gathercole
Results
Gross Division
R. Lucas 67
C. Mills 69
R. Grant 71
C. Andrews 73
C. Benson 73
P. Siffre 73
Division A (Handicap 0-12)
T. Ferguson (5) 71.
R. Cryer (6) 71
S. Liedtke (11) 71
P. Garvey (9) 71
Division B (13 & Above)
L. Taylor (35) 71
A. Black (14) 72.
N. Breeze (15) 73.
