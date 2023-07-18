Commonwealth Games thrown into crisis as Australia pulls out as 2026 host

Event's future has been cast in doubt after Victoria said spiralling costs forced its withdrawal as host city of the quadrennial sporting extravaganza which was first held in 1930

The Commonwealth Games Federation flag is carried into the arena during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Melbourne, Australia on March 15, 2006. Australia's Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said his government has withdrawn as host of the 2026 Games because of a massive increase in the projected cost of staging the multi-sports event. - AP

The Australian state of Victoria pulled out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday citing major cost blow-outs, leaving organisers "hugely disappointed" and scrambling to keep the multi-sport event alive.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said the initial estimate of A$2 billion (approx Dh 5b) needed to hold the Games would more likely be around Aus$7 billion, which he called "well and truly too much".

"I've made a lot of difficult calls, a lot of very difficult decisions in this job. This is not one of them. Frankly, $7 billion for a sporting event, we are not doing that," he said at a news conference in Melbourne.

"I will not take money out of hospitals and schools to host an event that is three times the cost estimated and budgeted for last year.

"The Games will not proceed in Victoria in 2026. We have informed Commonwealth Games authorities of our decision to seek to terminate the contract."

The decision to pull the pin throws a question mark over not just the 2026 event but the concept as a whole, analysts said, with fewer countries showing interest in recent times to take on a spectacle seen as losing its relevance.

The last Games in 2022 were held in Birmingham, but only after the English city stepped in late on to replace Durban in South Africa, which was stripped of hosting rights after a series of missed deadlines and financial problems.

The Commonwealth Games Federation insisted it remained "committed to finding a solution for the Games in 2026".

The event typically attracts more than 4,000 athletes from the 54 nations of the Commonwealth, almost all of which are former territories of the British Empire.

The 2026 version -- featuring 20 sports and 26 disciplines -- was due to be held across five regional hubs, including Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, Gippsland and Shepparton, with each having its own athletes' village.

Andrews said his team had looked at cutting the number of hubs or even moving the Games to the Victoria state capital Melbourne but "none of those options stack up".