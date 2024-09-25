E-Paper

Coach Waleed Al-Hujairi happy with Sharjah women's basketball teams' performance

In the first match, Sharjah's main team secured a win with a score of 39-35

by

A Staff Reporter
Members of the Sharjah Women’s basketball teams. — Supplied photo
Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 11:09 PM

The Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, through both its main and central basketball branches, played three matches against United Jeddah of Saudi Arabia.

These matches were part of their week-long training camp in Sharjah.


In the first match, Sharjah's main team secured a win with a score of 39-35, while the second match saw the central branch team lose 37-84.

In the third and final match, Sharjah's main team clinched a narrow victory 63-60, marking the end of the Saudi team's preparation camp in the UAE.

Coach Waleed Al-Hujairi, head coach of the Sharjah main branch, expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance in their matches against the Saudi team.

He noted that the first game featured various tactical strategies aimed at assessing the team’s current level following their initial preparation camp in Turkey.

Fatma Barakallah, coach of the central branch team, also expressed satisfaction with her players' performance despite the loss. She viewed the match as a valuable preparatory experience ahead of upcoming official competitions this season.

