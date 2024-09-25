Coach Waleed Al-Hujairi happy with Sharjah women's basketball teams' performance

Members of the Sharjah Women’s basketball teams. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 11:09 PM

The Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, through both its main and central basketball branches, played three matches against United Jeddah of Saudi Arabia.

These matches were part of their week-long training camp in Sharjah.

In the first match, Sharjah's main team secured a win with a score of 39-35, while the second match saw the central branch team lose 37-84.

In the third and final match, Sharjah's main team clinched a narrow victory 63-60, marking the end of the Saudi team's preparation camp in the UAE.

Coach Waleed Al-Hujairi, head coach of the Sharjah main branch, expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance in their matches against the Saudi team.