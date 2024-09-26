Clash of the Titans XV: Team of the World conquer Asia and South Africa in FIGME's premier event

His handling of logistical challenges underscores his commitment to staying prepared for the next phase of his career as he travels to the U.S. for PGA Tour Q’School
In a thrilling showdown at the 15th edition of the Clash of the Titans, Team of the Worldtriumphed over Team Asia, ending their dominance of the prestigious perpetual trophy in one of the most anticipated events on the Filipino Golfers in the Middle East (FIGME) calendar.
The fiercely contested match, held on September 21, 2024, saw Team of the World clinch victory with a nail-biting score of 6.5 points to Asia & South Africa’s 5.5 points. This marked a historic moment, as Team of the World finally broke Asia’s long-standing grip on the competition.
The event brought together 48 Golfing titans from 21 nationalities, showcasing exceptional talent, sportsmanship, and thrilling performances on the fairways and greens. Sponsored by NMC Healthcare, the tournament was a resounding success, highlighting the passion and dedication of the players involved.
The Clash of the Titans continues to be a signature event for FIGME, providing a platform for diverse golfing talent to come together in the spirit of friendly rivalry and international camaraderie.
Marc Smart (HCP 6), Team Captain of the World said "The Clash of the Titans lived up to its billing as one of the signature events on the Filipino Golfers in the Middle East (FIGME) calendar.
“Although myself & partner David Devine struggled to a half point, some great play from Team World Gladiators highlighted by the pairings of Richard Broadey / Hendrik Jansevanrensburg & Dave Roberson / Dan Coad allowed the team to take home the trophy this year.
Team Captain General Jacques Blaauw of Asia & South Africa graciously conceded defeat as the coveted trophy was awarded to Team of the World, led by general Marc Smart, after an intense and closely contested finale at the Clash of the Titans 2024.
A standout performance came from Hendrik Jansevanrensburg (handicap 3), a new member from South Africa, who earned the title of Best Gladiator of COT 2024. Reflecting on his victory, he said, "I'm thrilled to have won in my first FIGME tournament, despite starting with a double bogey 6 on hole 7."
His resilience and exceptional play were instrumental in making this tournament one to remember..
“From there, I settled in and made only two birdies & one bogey finishing with a score of Gross 73 on 38 Stableford points in Trump International Golf Club's Par 71 course.
“My putter was a bit icy, even though the greens were running true but slightly slow. Sharing the flight with Richard Broadey (HCP 11), Andries Lategan (10) & Angelo Reston (2023 OOM Champion, HCP 12).”
Ambassador Ferdinand A. Ver, an avid golfer and the Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the UAE, graced the special occasion of FIGME's 4th Order of Merit tournament, marking one of the ten events already completed for the 2024 season. His presence added significance to the event, highlighting the strong ties between the golfing community and diplomatic engagement..
"Proud to see the support of other nationalities and the commitment from the patrons as FIGME turns 16 years since founded in 2008,” said Ver.
FIGME Gladiator Golf Challenge Announcement
We are excited to invite all gladiators to participate in a unique and thrilling event featuring both Individual Stableford and Team Pairs Better Ball Stableford formats. Competitors will be divided into flights representing Asia, South Africa, and The World, while also competing individually in divisions named after Greek mythology gods: Apollo, Hermes, Poseidon, and Athena (for the ladies).
Ramon Navea, Chairman of FIGME, expressed his sincere gratitude to our title sponsor, NMC, and our valued event patrons: Birdies & Pars Travel Destination, WR, Egolf Megastore, TRUMP International Golf Club, 5 Iron Golf and all FIGME golfers for their contributions.
“This tournament goes beyond competition; it is a celebration of the spirit of golf and reflects FIGME's core values of Team Spirit, Responsiveness, and Best Practices.,” said Ramon. “We look forward to an unforgettable event filled with camaraderie and sportsmanship!”
2024 Tournament Synopsis:
Match Results:
Asia & South Africa: 9 Wins | 4 Losses
The World: 4 Wins | 9 Losses
Draw: (2015 & 2016)
Note: No tournament was held in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Division Classification & Winning Gladiators:
Platinum Division ("Apollo") - HCP 0 to 10
Champion: Silvio Liedtke (8) - 38 points (FIGME's new member)
1st Runner-Up: Dan Coad (9) - 34 points
2nd Runner-Up: Derek Smart (7) - 34 points
Gold Division ("Hermes") - HCP 11 to 15
Champion: Mesh Shrikumar (11) - 36 points
1st Runner-Up: Ramon Navea (14) - 35 points
2nd Runner-Up: Rolly Chang (11) - 33 points
Silver Division ("Poseidon") - HCP 16 to 28
Champion: Mo Ramathullah (18) - 34 points
1st Runner-Up: Randell Navida (16) - 30 points
2nd Runner-Up: Randy Lanza (16) - 30 points
Diamond Division ("Athena" Ladies) - HCP 0 to 32
Champion: Rose Bell (21) - 38 points (HCP CUT)
1st Runner-Up: Alessa Chang (7) - 27 points
On-Course Events:
2's Club/Sweep - (Holes 3 & 17, split among 3 golfers):
Hendrik Jansevanrensburg & Stefan Sickel both birdied Hole 3
Edward Carter birdied Hole 17
Nearest the Pin:
Hole 3: Stefan Sickel (Apollo & Athena)
Hole 5: Darren Spring (Hermes & Poseidon)
Hole 15: Marc Smart (Apollo & Hermes)
Hole 17: Randell Navida (Poseidon & Athena)
Longest Drive:
Hole 9: Leo Palaca (Apollo & Athena)
Hole 18: Simon Wright (Hermes & Poseidon)
ALSO READ
His handling of logistical challenges underscores his commitment to staying prepared for the next phase of his career as he travels to the U.S. for PGA Tour Q’School
India delivered a remarkable performance at the Fide Chess Olympiad in Budapest, securing gold medals in both men's and women's events
Markram's unbeaten 69 and 26 not out from Stubbs saw them reach 170 for three wickets off 33 overs in reply to Afghanistan's total of 169
The Emirati has become the most successful driver by winning his fifth UIM F2 World Championship title
Dubai Basketball, the newly established franchise, won their first game against an European giant at Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday
The next LIV Golf Promotions event is scheduled for December at the prestigious Riyadh Golf Club, marking a significant step in the tournament’s expanding global footprint
Thirdy Ravena is excited to be part of Dubai Basketball which made its debut in a major European league on Sunday
He underwent multiple surgeries, wondering if he would ever play the game again before returning to competitive cricket in the IPL this year