UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Chennai to host IPL final; Narendra Modi Stadium to stage two knockout games

With MS Dhoni set to play his last IPL tournament, BCCI have announced MA Chidambaram Stadium as a tentative venue

By PTI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
MA Chidambaram Stadium hosted the opening ceremony of the 2024 IPL. - PTI
MA Chidambaram Stadium hosted the opening ceremony of the 2024 IPL. - PTI

Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 10:28 PM

Last updated: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 10:33 PM

The Indian Premier League (IPL) final will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tentatively on May 26, the BCCI sources revealed.

It has been learnt that Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will hold one Qualifier and one Eliminator while another Qualifier will be held in Chennai.

“The IPL Governing Council has followed the tradition of holding the opening game and final at the home venue of last year's defending champions -- in this case Chennai Super Kings,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

With Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing his last IPL, knockout games in Chennai will be a treat for all the ‘Thala’ fans.

The BCCI has finalised the schedule for the remainder of the IPL while keeping in mind the general election dates and will be released shortly.


More news from Sports