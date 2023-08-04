Chelsea eyes trophies after signing French ace Axel Disasi for £38.7m

Four-times champions will hope to shake off a frustrating group stage before they face formidable rivals Sweden
Chelsea signed France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco on Friday, the clubs announced.
The 25-year-old Disasi signed a six-year contract with the Premier League club, which was in the market for a center-back after Wesley Fofana underwent ACL surgery.
Disasi made his international debut with France at last year's World Cup in Qatar.
“I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family, and I hope to achieve very big things here. To win titles,” he said in the club's announcement. “
"I will do everything I can to achieve those objectives. I am very ambitious.
"I can't wait to feel the energy of the fans," Disasi added.
"The fervour of the fans in the Premier League, the atmosphere, the intensity of the games - it is something that excites me."
Disasi made 129 appearances and scored 12 goals for Monaco after moving from Reims in 2020.
The centre-back becomes Chelsea's sixth signing of the summer following the acquisitions of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Angelo Gabriel and Diego Moreira, as new manager Mauricio Pochettino continues to put his stamp on the squad.
Chelsea opens its Premier League season on Aug. 13 when it hosts Liverpool.
