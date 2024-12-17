Celebrating growth: A heartfelt thank you to our newsletter subscribers for their support

The Khaleej Times Weekly Golf Newsletter has been a staple for over 15 months, and we’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all our subscribers and supporters.

In today’s business landscape, reliable data is key, and we’re thrilled to share that our stats are surpassing expectations. Last week’s edition of the newsletter reached 20,583 recipients, and we saw a remarkable open rate of 47.2% (9,718 opens).

For those in the media industry, this is a strong performance for an email blast from Khaleej Times to our growing golf audience, which spans local, regional, and international readers.

Our newsletter covers a wide range of golfing topics—from hard news and tournament updates to behind-the-scenes stories, exclusive interviews, and human-interest features that bring readers closer to the game they love.

If you want to stay informed on all things golf with a UAE focus and haven’t yet subscribed, visit: Golf News, Scores, Results, Tournaments, and Fixtures | Khaleej Times.

