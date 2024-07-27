Canada Olympic women's football team docked six points for spying on rival team with drones

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion are among singers who have been spotted in Paris, triggering rumours they could take part in the ceremony
Canada's Olympic women's football team have been deducted six points and their coach Beverly Priestman suspended for a year after using a drone to spy on a rival team at the Paris Games, Fifa said on Saturday.
Canada's football association "was found responsible for failing to respect the applicable Fifa regulations in connection with... the prohibition on flying drones over any training sites", Fifs said.
It also handed down a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs ($226,000).
The ruling is a hammer blow to Canada's hopes of defending the Olympic title they won at the Tokyo Games three years ago.
It leaves them on minus three points in Group A before they play hosts France on Sunday in Saint-Etienne.
They beat New Zealand 2-1 in their opening game on Thursday but the deduction means they now face having to win their next two matches to stand any chance of reaching the quarter-finals.
Analyst Joey Lombardi was sent home after being given a suspended eight-month prison sentence for flying the drone over a New Zealand training session ahead of the game.
Assistant Jasime Mander was also sent home, while Priestman withdrew herself from the game against New Zealand.
Canada Soccer said Friday that English coach Priestman had been suspended with immediate effect.
ALSO READ:
Lady Gaga and Celine Dion are among singers who have been spotted in Paris, triggering rumours they could take part in the ceremony
The 14-member UAE team of athletes will vie for glory in five disciplines — equestrian, judo, cycling, swimming and athletics
The line-up of icon players includes world No.1 and five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen
Ledecky said there were issues still to be resolved when asked at a USA swim team press conference if she felt races at the 2024 Paris Games would be fair
Thibus was suspended by the International Fencing Federation (FIE) in February after testing positive for the banned substance Ostarine
Australian Olympic team chief Anna Meares said the cases were confined to the water polo team
The 54-hole tournament will be playing for its usual $25m purse, with $20m allocated to the Individual Event and $5m to the Team Event at the Staffordshire course
India's Jeev Milkha Singh says Carnoustie is ‘the toughest links course of them all’