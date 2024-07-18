Campenaerts wins stage 18, Pogacar retains Tour de France lead

UAE Team Emirates' Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar during the 18th stage of the Tour de France. — AFP

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 8:30 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 8:31 PM

Belgian Victor Campenaerts won stage 18 of the Tour de France as an escape dominated a race around the spectacular lake Serre-Poncon in the Alps on Thursday.

Overall leader Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard were relaxed as the escape pulled 15 minutes clear, the pair saving their thunder for a trio of decisive days in the 2024 Tour which finishes in Nice on Sunday.

Pogacar retained a 3min 11sec lead on Vingegaard as the peloton rolled gently over the finish line at Barcelonnette 13min 41sec after the winner.

The Lotto-Dstny rider, a former one hour world record holder, wept at the finish line as he spoke with his wife via video at the finish.

In many ways Campenaerts shared the limelight on Thursday with the 20km long artificial lake Serre-Poncon with turquoise blue waters that run off the Alps to 90m deep in spring.

This was an opportunity for the lesser mortals to take centre stage on a Tour dominated by a tense tussle for the title, with one-day specialists jostling to get in the breakaway.

Thirty of them battled around a series of lake resorts cheered on by holiday crowds with 22km of categorised climbs that splintered the escape into mini groups in pine-wooded hills that spared them some of the sizzling 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) heat.

On a stage billed as the prettiest on the route Norwegian Tobias Johannessen of Uno-X fell on a tight downhill corner overlooking the lake, but avoided the disaster of plunging into a ravine.