Bumper weekend in store as Dubai Sports Council hosts 28 competitions

As many as 28 sports events, including six international championships, will take place during a packed weekend in Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council.

Some of the highlights are the Baseball United's All-Star Showcase, Juniors Tennis Championship, the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, Spartan Challenge, Dubai Padel Cup and the Epee International Fencing Championship.

The United International Baseball League, the first ever professional baseball league in the Middle East & the Indian Subcontinent, will see several elite baseball stars from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Uganda and Palestine in action. The competitions of this League are scheduled on Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25, at Dubai International Stadium.

The 5th International Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship will take place at Al-Nasr Sports Club and will feature over 350 female gymnasts between the age of four to 20. They are led by Ukrainian champions from the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships. competitors from the USA National Team and Kazakhstan National Team and athletes from 10 clubs in Dubai. Competitions will be held in different categories.

The Dubai Open Gymnastics Academies Championship, the first of its kind which aims to boost efforts to attract and develop gymnastic talent talents in the UAE will be organized by the Stamina 11 Academy from November 24-26 at the Academy’s premises in Dubai Studios City.

Over 600 male and female competitors of various ages and nationalities from 10 different academies will be seen in action.Participants are classified into six technical levels, and they will compete in eight categories from the age of 6 to 14 years old.

The Epee International Fencing Championship is scheduled for November 25 and 26. at the Citizens School in Al-Safa Road.

Hatta will host the Spartan Race, one of the toughest endurance races in the globe, which will be held on November 25 and 26. Runners will compete in professionals, amateurs and beginners’ categories over three distances - 21 km Half Marathon for Professionals / 10 km Super Race / 5 km Sprint Race besides Children Race.

The Fortuna Badminton Championship continues at the Fortuna Sports Academy in Deira, while the Dasa Schools Race will take place at The Sevens Stadium.

The Dubai Padel Cup will be held at the World Padel Academy in Al-;

The Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship Cycling Challenge will be held at Al-Qudra and the Emirates Open Squash Championship at the India Club in Dubai.

Hamdan Sports Complex will host the Federation Swimming Cup on November 24 and the Speedo Swimming Championship on November 25 and 26. While thee MINA Football Cup’s Qualifiers will take place at Jebel Ali Sports Center.

The Juniors Tennis International Championship continues at Dubai Tennis Stadium with more than 400 male and female players from many countries around the world competing in individual and doubles categories.