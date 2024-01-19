Brilliant Barzalona gifts Appleby record fifth Cape Verdi prize

Mickael Barzalona and Silver Lady beat English Rose and William Buick in the G2 Cape Verdi at Meydan racecourse on Friday. - Photo by DRC

Published: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 11:42 PM

Leslie Wilson Jr

Trainer Charlie Appleby continued his dominance of the Group 2 Cape Verdi, a race named after Godolphin’s superstar filly who won the English 1,000 Guineas, winning the 1600 metre contest for the fifth time in six runnings.

The showpiece of the ongoing Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan lived up to its top billing when it showcased the brilliance of two outstanding jockeys retained by global powerhouse, Godolphin.

However, the race produced a surprise winner with Silver Lady, the mount of French rider Mickael Barzalona, holding off the favourite and stable companion English Rose, ridden by two-time British champion William Buick in a suspenseful finish. “She has a bit of temperament but I took her down steady and she settled well,” Barzalona commented.

Mickael Barzalnoa, assistant trainer Sophie Chretien and representatives of Godolphin and race sponsor DP World GCC during the presentation ceremony. - Photo by DRC

“During the race, the first part was pretty rough but when I found my position, she was able to take a big breath and she picked up well.

“I could feel my filly was not getting tired but William came pretty easily beside me. I think my filly showed a good attitude, I think the Balanchine will be next,” he said.

Buick rarely leaves Meydan without some silverware and he was duly rewarded in the subsequent race when Mysterious Night ran out a four-length winner of the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) Presented by DP World Handicap.

Tadhg O'Shea and Imperial Empire winning the Dubai Auto Zone Presented by DP World. - Photo by DRC

Barzalona capped success even when he landed the concluding event on the card, the DP World Logistics, GCC Presented by DP World (Maiden) aboard the Musabeh Al Mhieri-trained Mount Tambora.

The action continues at Meydan racecourse next with the themed Fashion Friday meeting where the highlight is the G1 Maktoum Challenge.

The night of elegance and fashion will feature the first round of the Style Stakes competition series for a chance to win fabulous prizes and entry to the Dubai World Cup Style Stakes.

ALSO READ