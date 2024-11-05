Brighton College, Dubai, dominates BSME Golf Open with commanding victory at Arabian Ranches

Mo Craig (R) winner of the Boy's Division A Gross Award with Gwill Poole, Business Development Lead, The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Tour Company.- Supplied photo

It was a standout day for Dubai schools at the 8th edition of the British Schools of the Middle East (BSME) Golf Open, which wrapped up at Arabian Ranches Golf Club in Dubai on Tuesday.

Mo Craig, representing GEMS FirstPoint School, took the Boys’ Gross Division title, while Brighton College, Dubai, claimed the prestigious team championship.

Brighton College triumphed with a dominant 27-shot lead over second-place GEMS FirstPoint School, posting an impressive total score of 380. The team’s total was calculated by adding the best three net scores from each of the two rounds.

The 36-hole event saw participation from 18 schools across Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Qatar, and Dubai.

Craig, a member of Jumeirah Golf Estates and coached by TFA golf professional Ewen Boulden., had rounds of 71 and 67 for a 36-hole total of 138 – six under par to win by an impressive 12 shots.

Craig, playing off +3, told Khaleej Times, ‘I shot a second round 67 – the best score in my career. I played good golf today – I just tried not to make too many mistakes – and holed a few putts. My next event is the Tommy Fleetwood Pathway Series Presented by DP World at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, 22nd – 24th November.’

In the Girl’s Gross Division, Lucia Maturi played off a 1 handicap, (GEMS FirstPoint School), shot rounds of 76 and 70 for a 36-hole total of 146 to win by one shot.

This edition of the tournament has the following sponsors: NALA Education, The Brain & Performance Centre, Dubai and OG Sports with local UAE support from the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

The 9th edition of the British Schools of the Middle East (BSME) Golf Open is scheduled to be hosted by Bahrain.

Results

Team Winners (Best 3 net scores)

Brighton College Dubai 380.

GEMS FirstPoint School, Dubai 407.

Safa Community School, Dubai 418.

Gross

Boy’s Div A

Craig (GEMS FirstPoint School) 71. 68. 138.

Rezco (British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi) 78. 72. 150.

B. Nami (GEMS FirstPoint School) 72. 78. 150.

Boy’s Div B

Schupbach (Dubai College) 84. 77. 161.

Gazzard (Safa Community School, Dubai) 88. 78. 166.

Jaggi (Safa Community School, Dubai) 89. 81. 170.

Girl’s Div

Maturi (GEMS FirstPoint School) 76. 70. 146.

Lee Nakagawa (GEMS FirstPoint School) 75. 72. 147. Kaur (GEMS FirstPoint School) 83. 82. 165. Net Div Boy’s Div A Gibson (Safe Community School, Dubai) 73. 69. 142. Gouri (Dubai College) 72. 70. 142. S. Pargeter (3, GEMS FirstPoint School) 69. 76. 145. Boy’s Div B Wylie (52, Brighton College, Dubai) 53. 59. 112. Laursen (British School of Bahrain) 72. 58. 130. Morton (GEMS Wellington International School) 65. 66. 131. Girl’s Div Langford (20, Brighton College, Al Ain) 63. 63. 126. Choudry (Brighton College Dubai) 72. 61. 133.

Hayun (Cranleigh School, Abu Dhabi) 73. 67. 140.