Ryder Cup captain presented with a certificate from Dubai Golf CEO Chris May for his second career hole-in-one on the DP World Tour
Rory McIlroy held his never to claim a record-breaking fourth Hero Dubai Desert Classic title on a typically dramatic final day’s play at the Emirates Golf Club’s iconic Majlist course on Sunday.
The Northern Irishman, who spent his teenage years in Dubai brushing up his golf skills, won by one shot from Dubai-based Adrian Meronk with American Cameron Young, who went into the final round holding a two shat advantage back in third.
McIlroy carded a 14-under score over 72 holes with Meronk a stroke behind on 13-under and Young a close third on 12-under.
McIlry first won the Hero Dubai Classic as an 18-year-old back in 2009 shattered many record with his heroic performance under sunny blue skies.
He become the first player to win the event four times (2024, 23, 15, 09), overtaking South Africa’s Ernie Els’ long-standing record (2005, 02, 1994) for most wins.
It was also McIlroy’s 17th DP World Tour victory in his 242nd appearance and his first since the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, 189 days ago
He also became only the second player after Scotland’s Stephen Gallagher (2014, 13)t o win the event in consecutive seasons.
Meronk was also bidding to make history of his own as the first Polish winner of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. It would have been his fifth win in his 103rd appearance and his first since the 2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters 91 days ago
Meronk, who like at the Dubai Marina and is a UAE Golden Visa awardee, was also hoping to win a first Rolex Series title. His best previous Rolex Series finish was fourth at this event in 2022
Rory McIlroy pocketed a first prize of $1.53m from its $9m purse as the International Swing section of the season’s Global Swing phase continued,
