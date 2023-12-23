Bowen brings Christmas cheer as West Ham leapfrog 'underperforming' Man Utd

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores their first goal past Manchester United's Andre Onana. - Reuters

Published: Sat 23 Dec 2023, 7:14 PM

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus' second-half goals gave West Ham a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League's early game on Saturday, as the Hammers briefly moved into the top six.

Bowen bundled home from close range in the 72nd minute after a lovely one-two with Lucas Paqueta, who played in Kudus six minutes later to settle the game with a sharp finish.

West Ham, recovering from a bruising 5-1 defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup in midweek, move up to sixth on 30 points and United drop to eighth on 28 points.

The first half was low on quality and its best chance fell to Alejandro Garnacho in the 35th minute, but the winger lost his balance and shot straight at Alphonse Areola.

Bowen broke the deadlock with his 11th league goal of the season, taking Paqueta's dinked ball in his stride before Onana's save rebounded off the forward and into the net.

Paqueta then capitalised on Kobbie Mainoo's mistake to set up Kudus, who fired home past Onana to secure all three points for the hosts.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Bowen said: "It was never going to be a walk in the park. Manchester United are a really top side in this league. Second half we kept at it, kept plugging away, and got the goal. Then more importantly we got the second goal quite soon after and then made it more comfortable for us going into the last 10 minutes.

"Lucas Paqueta: We knew it would be a difficult game, first half we caused them a few problems but they had a few chances as well.

"The game was just needed a first goal whether it was us or them, thankfully for us we got it. Held on for a really good clean sheet and a really good 2-0 victory."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, commented:: "I think it was a decent 72 minutes where we didn't take our chances. We should've gone in the lead but we didn't and then it was one moment of switching off.

"In 2023, we won a Cup, we played the FA Cup final, we were third in the league. There were highlights but we are over-performing, but in this moment we are underperforming."