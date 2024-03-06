Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets to dazzle in NBA Abu Dhabi Games

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry and Dina Ahmad, NBA EME Vice President, New Business Ventures & Global Partnerships with the team jerseys. - Supplied photo

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 10:17 PM

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have announced that The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ will feature the 17-time NBA champion Boston Celtics and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

The iconic teams will play two preseason games on Friday, October. 4 and Sunday, October. 6 in Abu Dhabi.

The Celtics currently feature five-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, three-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown, 2021 NBA champion Jrue Holiday and 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porziņģis.

Holiday participated in the inaugural NBA Abu Dhabi Games in 2022 as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nuggets currently feature two-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and six-time NBA All-Star Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ will air live in the UAE, across the Middle East and around the world, reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ are part of a multiyear collaboration between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi that features preseason NBA Global Games, the Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, a variety of interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA players, a series of NBA FIT clinics promoting health and wellness, and an NBA 2K League exhibition event.

The collaboration also sees DCT Abu Dhabi, under Experience Abu Dhabi – the tourism promotion initiative of the UAE’s capital – serve as the Official Tourism Destination Partner of the NBA in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and China.

Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi commented: “Our collaboration with the NBA supports our strategy of empowering youth in the UAE, the region and beyond. With the event now in its third year, we are excited to once again host The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ and build on our track record of hosting top-tier sporting events.”

NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum said: “We’re excited to bring two of the best teams in the NBA to Abu Dhabi - the Celtics and the Nuggets.

“There is incredible momentum around basketball in the UAE and across the Middle East, and we believe these games as well as our year-round grassroots development and fan engagement efforts will be a catalyst for the continued growth of the game in the region.”

Boston Celtics Team President Rich Gotham added: “The Boston Celtics have a rich history of international travel and countless fans worldwide, and we welcome this opportunity to play for NBA fans in Abu Dhabi. Basketball is a truly worldwide sport, and international events such as these can help inspire generations of fans across the globe.”

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke said: “The Denver Nuggets organization couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to visit and play NBA games in Abu Dhabi this coming preseason. We look forward to this unique experience and being able to help expand the global reach of our great league.”

NBA games have aired in the UAE since the 1987-88 season. Fans can follow the NBA on Instagram, Snapchat and X (@NBAArabic)