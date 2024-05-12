The GEM’s Wellington School teenager who admits to playing well at the Al Zorah Golf Club juggles studies with golf
Derrick Lewis stopped Rodrigo Nascimento 49 seconds into the third round of their UFC Fight Night heavyweight match in St. Louis on Saturday night.
Lewis' 15th knockout came in the main event, adding to his all-time KO lead in the heavyweight division. He's now two ahead of Frank Mir, who is retired.
Lewis (28-12-0, 1 no-contest) had the bout's only knockdown and led in significant strikes (41-27) although Nascimento (11-2-0, 1 NC) led in total strikes (72-47).
After the win, Lewis continued to take jabs at his opponent in his post-fight interview.
'I couldn't let no taxi cab driver from Brazil beat me,' Lewis joked. 'This is my first time ever hearing about the guy.'
In the post fight interviews UFC President Dana White claimed that the UFC 303 has already passed $20 million gate for the upcoming UFC 303 card featuring Conoro McGregor's comeback fight against Michael Chandler r on July 29, 2024.
"it’s way over 20 million,” White said.
it will be the first time in the promotion’s history that a fight would reach that target.
UFC brought in a $17.7 million gate at UFC 205 in 2016 and $17.2 million at UFC 229 - both cards were headlined by Conor 'The Notorious' iMcGregor
The legendary UFC 300 card in April this year scored a $16.5 million gate revenue.
Results
265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento — Lewis def. Nascimento, TKO (punches), round 3 (0:49) — HIGHLIGHTS!
170 lbs.: Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev — Buckley def. Ruziboev via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-27)
205 lbs.: Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg — Ulberg def. Menifield via TKO (punches), round 1 (0:12) — HIGHLIGHTS!
155 lbs.: Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki — Ferreira def. Rebecki via TKO (punches), round 3 (4:50)
145 lbs.: Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson — Woodson def. Caceres via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
265 lbs.: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne — Cortes-Acosta def. Despaigne via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
155 lbs.: Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev — Hooper def. Borshchev via submission (D’arce choke), round 2 (3:00) —
155 lbs.: Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics — Ribovics def. McKinney via KO (head kick), round 1 (0:37) — HIGHLIGHTS!
115 lbs.: Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington — Ricci def. Pennington via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
170 lbs.: Trey Waters vs. Billy Goff — Waters def. Goff via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
125 lbs.: Jake Hadley vs. Charles Johnson — Johnson def. Hadley via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
125 lbs.: JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy — Hardy def. Aldrich via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
