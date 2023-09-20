Biles to bid for 20th title at Gymnastic World Championships

Gymnast Simone Biles competes in the balance beam on the final day of women’s competition at the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships. - AFP

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is set to compete at the upcoming world championships in Antwerp, Team USA announced on Wednesday.

The four-time Olympic champion won the all-around women's final at the US selection event to top qualification with a score of 55.700.

"Simone Biles - only U.S woman in history selected to compete at six world artistic gymnastics championships" Team USA posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Biles has dazzled since returning to competition in August for the first time since pulling out of most of her events at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist has looked as brilliant as ever in two competitions last month, twice nailing her signature Yurchenko double pike, a vault so difficult that no other woman has performed it in competition.

She won a record eighth US all-around title at the national championships to put herself in position to add to her 19 world titles at the September 30-October 8 world championships in Belgium.

Biles said this month she would "love" to chase more gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 26-year-old withdrew from most of her competitions in Tokyo two years ago after battling the "twisties," a dangerous phenomenon in which gymnasts lose their sense of where they are in the air.

Her decision to withdraw was hailed as a watershed moment for the issue of mental health in elite sports, and Biles reiterated this month that even as she looks toward Paris she continues to focus on her mental health.

Team USA will announce the rest of their World Championship squad on Wednesday, with the competition taking place in Antwerp from September 30 to 8 October 8.