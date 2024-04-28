Big field of 140 players set for ‘Ultimate Team Golf Challenge’ at Dubai Creek

Team Petrochem Condors won the inaugural Ultimate Golf Challenge in January. - Supplied photo

Published: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 3:27 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 3:28 PM

Following the overwhelming success of the inaugural ‘Ultimate Golf Challenge supported by Charles Monat’ earlier this year the organisers are all set to host the ‘Ultimate Team Golf Challenge’ this week in Dubai.

This unique event will feature 140 players and 14 teams who will compete in a one-day, 18-hole event that aims to create a distinctive team theme.

The Ultimate Team Golf Challenge will be hosted by the iconic Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club on Wednesday, May 1. Play begins at 1:00 pm with a shotgun start.

The event, sponsored by Sobha Realty and supported by Charles Monat, will see the teams play a Blind Betterball Stableford format.

The picturesque 18-hole course is laid-out along Dubai Creek. - Instagram

Ten players will play the first nine holes – with the four additional players replacing four agreed players after nine holes in each team which will ensure that all 14 players in the squad will play at least nine holes.

After the round, the scoring will reveal the pairs in each team and declare the champions.

Brandon De Souza, Organizer of the Ultimate Team Golf Challenge, commented: |This is a follow on from our two-day event in January. The interest levels exceeded all our expectations – so it is natural we host another such event before the end of the season.

“We have 140 players competing in this one-dayer and we are sure they are in for a great day.”

Prizes will be awarded to the leading three teams as well as the top three individuals and the leading lady.

The ten Teams confirmed for the day are:

1. Alpha Ninjas.

2. Dugasta Titans.

3. Meteora Magicians.

4. Moore Aces.

5. Petrochem Condors.

6. Shershaah Eagles.

7. Sultans on Swing.

8. The A Team.

9. Three Comma Masters.

10. Tristar Gladiators.

ALSO READ