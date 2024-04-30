Biaggio, PFL fighter and Muhammad Ali's grandson, goes on spiritual journey to Mecca

(Supplied photo)

Saudi Arabia is becoming quite the special place for PFL lightweight Biaggio Ali Walsh.

Following an impressive amateur resume, the grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali finally made his professional debut earlier this year, notching an impressive unanimous decision victory against Emmanuel Palacio at PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions in Riyadh.

Just a few months later, Ali Walsh returned to the Kingdom for a more spiritual outing.

A practising Muslim, Ali Walsh went to Umrah and he was joined by Loren Mack, PFL Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications.

Recently getting more in touch with his faith, Ali Walsh says that he was eagerly looking forward to going on the sacred journey.

“Yes absolutely,” Ali Walsh said when asked if he was excited to go to Umrah. “It’s one of the five pillars of my faith.”

As it is considered a deeply personal and rewarding journey of devotion, the Umrah proved to be an amazing experience for the up-and-coming PFL star.

“I was feeling a ton of excitement and was nervous as well,” shared Ali Walsh. “I heard the energy is incomparable and it definitely lived up to that.”

As expected, the pilgrimage left a profound and lasting effect on Ali Walsh.

“The entire trip itself was very memorable. What an experience,” he exclaimed.

Looking to further strengthen his faith, Ali Walsh says that the Umrah is something that he hopes to be able to do again, this time with his family.

“I feel great. It’s definitely something I want to be able to do again with my family,” Ali Walsh added.

After going through a meaningful spiritual experience, Ali Walsh heads back to work as he continues to sharpen his tools and prepare for his highly-anticipated return to the PFL SmartCage.

Currently 1-0 as a professional, Ali Walsh continues to work towards his goal of bringing MMA glory to the Ali legacy.