Ben Sulayem and French Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra discuss FIA's 'online abuse' charter

Kieron Pollard's squad dominate rivals to win maiden title in only their second attempt
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem paid an amicable visit to the French Minister for Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra. Both parties discussed the importance of the anti-abuse campaign and the need for action to increase prevention from cyber-harassment in the motorsport industry.
Amélie Oudéa-Castéra supports the FIA’s “United against online abuse” charter.
In fact, she added that this initiative fully joins the actions of France to fight against online harassment of drivers, officials, and other actors in the motorsport industry.
The French Minister of Sports said: “The projet de loi, led by Jean-Noël Barrot, the French Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications, is a law that initially aims at securing and regulating the digital world.
"This law is currently being examined in Parliament but will surely soon make a positive impact in making it possible to fight against all forms of violence in sports, online and offline," she added
Finally, the FIA President expressed his gratitude towards the French Minister: “Thank you to Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, French Minister for Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for the warm welcome and for our constructive discussion.
ALSO READ
"We look forward to working with the French Government and are very proud of our historic roots here in France.”
Kieron Pollard's squad dominate rivals to win maiden title in only their second attempt
Man United suffer embarrassing 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth as Villa edge to victory against Gunners
Ashiqur Shibli steals the batting highlights for the visitor in Match 3 at the ICC Academy grounds
‘Wish me luck, this will be life-changing for all the three qualifiers – whoever they are’
The American was not seriously injured but it is unclear if he will be pronounced fit to compete in Sunday’s finale at Khalid Lagoon
Hartono says she had to fight for every point to get past Watson as Tikhonova waltzed past Abduraimova in the second semifinal
Zabeel Stables duo Seemar and O’Shea dominate nine-race card with three wins
Roeterdink, Der Tol, Natali, and Castell win annual Ladies Christmas Texas Scramble