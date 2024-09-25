E-Paper

Basketball icons to enthral fans on NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi

The seven NBA and WNBA legends collectively amassed 44 All-Star appearances

A Staff Reporter
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal. — AFP file

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 8:51 PM

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced the star-studded line-up of NBA and WNBA legends and celebrities who will headline 'NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi' on Saturday, October 5, at Etihad Arena and 'NBA District' from Thursday, October 3 to Sunday, October 6, at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

The interactive fan events will be held in conjunction with The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024, which will feature the two most recent NBA champions in the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets playing preseason games on Friday, October 4, and Sunday, October 6, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.


The seven NBA and WNBA legends who will attend the fan events – Muggsy Bogues, Marcus Camby, Derek Fisher, Sylvia Fowles, Kevin Garnett, Shaquille O’Neal and Mitch Richmond – collectively amassed 44 All-Star appearances, 12 championships and three league Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards throughout their careers.

Grammy Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz will also perform live at both events, including The NBA Night hosted by Shaq at NBA District on October 3.

NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi, which will tip off at 4:30 pm on October 5, will celebrate the NBA and the game of basketball with a variety of fan entertainment featuring Celtics and Nuggets players, including a skills challenge and three-point contest, NBA team mascot appearances, a slam dunk contest featuring professional dunkers, musical acts and more.

NBA District, an interactive fan event celebrating the convergence of basketball, popular culture and the NBA that has welcomed more than 10,000 fans in each of the past two years, will open to the public at 1 pm on October 3.

Fans will have the opportunity to participate in basketball activities on a full-size NBA court, take their photo with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, purchase limited-edition and customised NBA merchandise, get a free haircut at the NBA Barbershop, attend panel sessions and more.

Tickets for NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi are on sale now at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae. Tickets for NBA District are available at ticketmaster.ae.

