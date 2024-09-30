Basketball great Mutombo dies aged 58: NBA

Dikembe Mutombo during his stint at Philadelphia 76ers. — AFP file

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 8:06 PM

Congolese-American basketball great Dikembe Mutombo, renowned as one of the best defensive players in NBA history, has died aged 58, the league announced on Monday.

Mutombo, an eight-time NBA all-star, passed away surrounded by his family after a battle with brain cancer, the league added.

"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said of the 7ft 2in (2.18m) Hall-of-Famer in a statement.

"On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others," Silver added, noting Mutombo's extensive humanitarian work.

Mutombo, who played 18 seasons in the NBA, worked tirelessly to improve living conditions in his native Democratic Republic of Congo through his personal foundation.

Those efforts, which included donating millions of dollars of his personal fortune to help build a hospital on the outskirts of Kinshasa, earned him multiple humanitarian accolades including the US President's Volunteer Service Award.

"He was a humanitarian at his core," said Silver, who often travelled alongside Mutombo in his work as the NBA's Global Ambassador.