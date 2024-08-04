Baseball United announces first full season and inaugural Baseball United Cup

England has emerged victorious in both the Women's and Men's Home Internationals ever since the new format was implemented in 2022
Baseball United, the first professional baseball league focused in the Middle East and South Asia, announced its plans for the league’s first full season as part of an ambitious 12-month calendar of events.
In addition to the season, Baseball United will host a professional tournament called the Baseball United Cup, as well as a national team tournament - featuring the official national baseball teams from countries across the Middle East and South Asia - called the Baseball United Arab Classic. All events will be held in Dubai, UAE.
Season One will begin on October 23, 2025 and end on November 23, 2025.
The inaugural season will include five Baseball United franchises - the Mumbai Cobras, Karachi Monarchs, Arabia Wolves, Mid East Falcons, and a new Riyadh-based franchise slated to be announced early next year.
Each team will play 12 regular season games, culminating with a United Series best-of-three championship featuring the top two teams.
Overall, the league will host 33 games in 32 days, bringing an unprecedented sprint of professional baseball games to Dubai.
The Baseball United Cup will take place February 22, 2025 to March 1, 2025, and feature BU’s first four franchises - the Cobras, Monarchs, Wolves, and Falcons - in an eight-day tournament.
Teams will compete in a round robin format, followed by the semifinals and finals. The Baseball United Cup will represent the first-ever professional franchise baseball games in the history of the Middle East and South Asia, coming roughly 15 months after BU’s All-Star Showcase event which was held in Dubai last November.
“After nearly three years of around-the-clock work, and a lifetime of dreaming, we are grateful and proud to announce the dates for the BU Cup and BU Season One,” said Kash Shaikh, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Baseball United. “Our small but driven team has pieced together the entire ecosystem of professional baseball in this incredible part of the world, overcoming daily challenges with commitment, passion, and resolve. And now, we are poised to continue making history. I can’t wait to have our players and franchises on the ground in Dubai for the BU Cup in February and our first full season next October. And, most importantly, our team and I can’t wait to continue sharing this beautiful game with our amazing fans in Dubai and across the world.”
