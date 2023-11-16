Baseball legends support Taurex Dubai Little League season opener

Opening Pitches at the Dubai Little League, right to left: Baseball legends, Albert Pujols and Mariano Rivera, Roger Duthie, President of Dubai Little League and John Miedreich, Executive VP of Baseball Operations for Baseball United. - Supplied photo

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 12:57 AM

With baseball legends Mariano Rivera and Albert Pujols cheering from the sideline, the Dubai Little League 2023 – 2024 season was inaugurated at the Al Quoz Pond Park home.

The First Pitches were thrown by baseball Hall of Famer pitcher, Rivera and soon to be in the Hall, Pujols.

A crowd of over 1,000 fans, including young players, parents, families and friends, as well as sponsors and VIP guests were present at the exciting opening ceremony.

Roger Duthie, President of Dubai Little League (DLL) who has been involved in DLL for 18 years, said: “Today signals the start of our Dubai Little League season – as the rest of the baseball world shuts down.

“As an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization we rely on a dedicated Board of Directors as well as so many volunteer coaches and others, without whom the DLL would not exist,” added Duthie who is in his fifth year as President.

DLL hosted guests from the DLL sponsors as well as Baseball United, which is set for their All-Star Showcase on November 24 – 25 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Rivera, nicknamed ‘Mo’ and ‘Sandman,’ played 19 seasons (1995 - 2013) in Major League Baseball for the New York Yankees. A 13-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion, he is the MLB’s career leader in saves (652) and games finished (952).

Pujols, ‘The Machine,’ played 22 seasons in MLB, for the St Louis Cardinals, Los Angele Angels of Anaheim / Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers and is considered one of the greatest baseball players of all time, playing in 11 All-Star games, twice World Series champions and three times NL MVP.

The Taurex Dubai Little League venue plays host to over 700 players including children and adults.

The participating children are aged 4-18 with an open adult division as well.

Games are played Saturdays and Sundays and practice takes place all midweek evenings for the different age groups at the Dubai venue.

Special thanks were given to sponsors Papa John, Popcorn Passion and main Little League sponsor Taurex.

In addition, recognition was also given to the support sponsors ARGENTUM, N.O.V., Local FIRE, Chef’s Play, TSSC, Speedo Swim Squad, Sporta Media, BlueRhine, Covington & Burling LLP, Popcorn Passion, StepUp Ceramic Café, Bedrock Sports Bar and F45 Fitness.

For more information on the Dubai Little League Visit: www.dubailittleleague.com info@littleleague.ae