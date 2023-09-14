Balaguer posts stylish win as the Ladies storm the Earth Course

Winners of The Lounge Spa-sponsored ladies event at the Jumeirah Golf Estates. - Supplied Photo

Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 8:35 PM

Marta Balaguer hit a rich vein of form and putted for five birdies en route to winning The Lounge Spa-sponsored ladies event at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Making the most of the cooler Dubai weather the ladies served up a treat over the Earth Course where the format of the day was an individual Stableford competition.

Balaguer, who collected the top prize with 33 points, played really well on the back nine, scoring 20 points.

In second place was Joo Yun Lee with 30 points after getting the better of Sylvie Martin on a countback, decided on the last six holes.

The highlight of Joo Yun’s round was on hole six where she made a gross birdie, meaning she scored four points on the hole.

Martin, who scored well on multiple holes, and particularly on 6, 8, 13 and 15 where she made net birdies, had to settle for third place.

Sue Stevens won the Nearest the Pin competition on the 17th.

After giving away the prizes Adam Stastny, Assistant Golf Services Manager, commented: ‘Congratulations to our prize winners today and for participating in the first sponsored event of the season. We look forward to the forthcoming weekly competitions at Jumeirah Golf Estates and more sponsored events.”

