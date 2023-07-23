Badminton: India's Satwik and Chirag win fourth title of year at Korea Open

The 2020 winner putted for six birdies in 17 holes to get to 16 under par before the hooter stopped play due to fading light
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their dream run, clinching the men's doubles title at the Korea Open with a gritty three-game win over top ranked Fajar Alfian and Muhamad Rian Ardianto in the final on Sunday.
Playing their fourth final of the year, the world No. 3 Indians rallied their way to a 17-21 21-13 21-14 win over the two-time world championships bronze medallists Alfian and Ardianto in a thrilling summit clash of the Super 500 badminton tournament.
Satwik and Chirag, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champions, thus extended their winning streak to 10 matches and added another feather to their cap, following their victory at the Swiss Open, Asian Championships and Indonesia Open this year.
Chinese Taipei’s Huai-Chien wins Individual title with 13 under-par 275 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Saturday's mtch records highest aggregate in World Cup history with 771 runs scored in 100 overs of intense battle
Ashwin likely to play his second game of the tournament alongside fellow spinners Jadeja and Yadav
Match also highlighted the vulnerability of the South Africans when batting second
Man City hold the upper hand when it comes to recent results between themselves and Man Utd with four wins from five matches
Spurs scaled five points clear at the top of the table and continued their scintillating start to the season
Batter scores 109 on return from broken hand and partners with Warner (81) in 175-run opening stand