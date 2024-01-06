Ayres and Webb win Curry Club on debut

American will play Emma Navarro for a place in the final as Rybakina and Azarenka advance at Brisbane International
Kicking off the New Year, the highly anticipated Thursday Curry Club made a triumphant return in 2024, welcoming both members and their guests to the front nine holes of the Earth course for the weekly event at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Marking their debut in the Thursday Curry Club, Annabel Ayres and Bradley Webb made an exceptional impression by securing victory with a superb net six under par (30).
Their impressive performance was highlighted by two net eagles, including an impressive one on the challenging par four 8th hole.
Securing a commendable second place in a closely contested round were Gerhard Vorster and Lee Johnston. Their performance saw them match a score of four under (32), with a clean card and four birdies.
In third place were Louis Thorne and Riley Scott-Ellis, matching a score of four under (32).
Their impressive round showcased four birdies and a steady performance without any bogeys. Despite the strong performance, a challenging three-putt on the par 5 second hole would stand as a pivotal moment, and they had to settle for bronze.
