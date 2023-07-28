Australia's Khawaja, Labuschagne create Ashes history with slowest partnership

The pair broke the record of England's Michael Carberry and Joe Root, who had scored at a run rate of 1.75 against Australia in Adelaide in 2013

Australia's Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne in action during the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval. - Reuters

By ANI Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 10:17 PM

Australian batters Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschange entered record books for the wrong reasons.

The openers slow pace during the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at The Oval saw them create a new Ashes record which they will like to draw a line through quickly.

Khawaja and Labuschange batted really slow in Australia’s first innings, stitching together 42-run stand for the second wicket in 26 overs.

This was largely due to Labuschagne's slow innings of nine runs in 82 balls. By the time Labuschagne was dismissed, Khawaja had played 123 balls and was unbeaten on 37.

This partnership came at a run rate of 1.61, which is the lowest partnership in Ashes history among the pairs which faced a minimum of 150 balls in an innings together.

They broke the record of England's Michael Carberry and Joe Root, who had scored at a run rate of 1.75 against Australia in Adelaide in 2013. In the second Test of the series back then, the duo stitched a stand of 48 runs in about 27 overs.