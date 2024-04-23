Asian Tour leader John Catlin heads strong field for Challenge Tour event in Abu Dhabi

John Catlin, competing on the Challenge Tour in Saadiyat Beach this week. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 3:15 PM

With Dubai-based Garrick Porteous’ win at last week’s Challenge Tour event at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club the attention of golf fans now turns to the second event in the UAE, the $300,000 UAE Challenge at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi.

Porteous now moves up 93 places to number seven in the season-long Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca Order of Merit Rankings.

Supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), who have been allocated 30 invites to the event, the professional entries include UAE golfers Joshua Grenville-Wood, 21st in the Rankings and Ahmed Al Musharrekh, as well as Jack Yule (Eng), winner of the recent Clutch Pro Tour event at Al Zorah Golf Club.

Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club’s Craig Howie is in the field. - Instagram

They are joined by Dominic Foos (Ger), who represents The Els Club, Dubai, Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club’s Craig Howie (Scot) and Dubai Golden Visa Awardee, Joel Stalter, who is currently the last man in the field.

Amateurs confirmed in the field include -Ahmad Skaik (UAE), Sam Mullane (UAE), and Jonathan Selvaraj (UAE) as well as qualifiers through UAE EGF-sanctioned tournaments - Raghav Gulati, Thomas Stephenson, Sam Mukherjee (Scot), Khalid Attieh (Saudi Arabia) and Oscar Craig.

The Challenge Tour visiting the UAE, not only has significance for regional golf – but also international golf.

The field includes 17 of the top 20 players in the current Rankings

Reference to the 2023 Challenge Tour season shows that 18 of the top 21 players from last year’s Rankings who played in either one or two events in the UAE, subsequently earned their cards for the 2024 DP World Tour season.

A notable professional entry for this week has been confirmed from John Catlin (US), who gets in the event courtesy of his Category 7 - 2023 DP World Tour Ranking status.

Last week he won the Saudi Open presented by PIF at Riyadh Golf Club for his second back-to-back victory having previously won the International Series – Macau and currently leads the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

Last year’s winner at Saadiyat Beach, 31-year-old Maximillian Rottluff (Ger) shot a 14 under-par score with rounds of 68, 73, 63 and 70 over the 7,649 yards, par 72 layout.

He is currently ranked 147 in the 2023 – 24 Race to Dubai having played in 11 events and made the cut four times and stands 396th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

It is a big week for both the Challenge Tour and UAE golf. For further information visit www.europeantour.com