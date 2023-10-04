Asian Games: UAE national equestrian team win bronze medal

Members of the UAE national equestrian team celebrate. — X

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 7:58 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 7:59 PM

The UAE national equestrian team won the bronze medal in the show jumping competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday.

UAE riders Abdulla Al Marri on James VDO Heihoef, Omar Al Marzouqi riding Dalida VD Zuuthoeve, Salem Ahmed Al Suwaidi riding Diamond Way, and Mohamed Ghanem Al Hajri riding G's Fabian, jumped two clear rounds finishing on 0 penalties to secure their place in an all GCC jump-off against Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Against the clock, the team, who has already secured qualification for the 2024 Olympics and achieved tremendous success this summer on the European circuit, put on a stellar performance to finish with a bronze, with reigning Asian Games gold medallists Saudi taking gold and Qatar silver.

“It wasn’t an easy competition, and we fought hard for gold, but we’re very proud of our performance,” said 20-year-old Omar Al Marzouqi, one of the youngest riders in the competition.

Salem Al Suwaidi, meanwhile, said it was a great learning experience for the team.

"It was my first time riding as part of the national team at the Asian Games, and it was a big challenge but a small and positive step in our journey to the Paris Olympics 2024," Al Suwaidi said.

"We tried our best and are extremely happy to bring a medal home for our country. This medal is not only for us riders but for the whole team behind the scenes who work so hard to keep the horses in top condition.”

The individual medals will be decided over two rounds of jumping and a jump-off against the clock on Friday, following Thursday’s second veterinary inspection and technical meeting.

This is the seventh medal for the UAE at the ongoing Asian Games, the world's biggest multi-sports event after the Olympics.

UAE's previous medal came from cyclist Ahmed Al Mansouri who won a bronze on September 28.

Earlier, judoka Omar Magomedomarov won the country's first gold medal at the Games last week.

The UAE's other medal winners are judokas Zafer Kosovo (bronze in the under-100 kg category), Gregory Aram (bronze in the under-90 kg category), Bishrelt Khorloodoi (silver medal in the women’s 52kg category) and Narmandakh Bayanmunkh (bronze medal in the men’s 66kg event).