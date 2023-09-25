Asian Games: Indian 10m air rifle team clinch gold with world record score

Former England captain says the teams performances have not been noteworthy because they failed to land any global trophy in the last decade
The Indian men's 10m air rifle team shot down gold with a world record score on the second day of shooting competition at the Asian Games in China on Monday.
The team of world champion Rudrankksh Patil, Olympian Divyansh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar aggregated 1893.7 in the qualification round to better the world record of 1893.3 set by the Chinese set less than a month ago at the World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Rudrankksh shot 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to aggregate the world record score.
South Korea clinched the silver with an aggregate of 1890.1, while China won the bronze with a score of 1888.2.
