Ashwin pulls out of England Test due to family emergency

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the ongoing third Test against England due to a family emergency, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday.

The Test in Rajkot, third in a series of five, concluded its second day of play on Friday.

"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency," said the Board of Control for Cricket in India in a statement from its honorary secretary, Jay Shah

“The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time.

“The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period.”

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla posted on on social media: "Wishing speedy recovery of mother of @ashwinravi99. He has to rush and leave Rajkot test to Chennai to be with his mother.”

India will play the remainder of the match with 10 men and four specialist bowlers as the hosts will not be allowed to replace Ashwin's batting or bowling, but will be permitted a substitute fielder.

Ashwin claimed his 500th Test wicket earlier on Friday, becoming the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to reach the milestone, after scoring 37 runs as India put on a total of 445. England were 207-2 at stumps, trailing the hosts by 238 runs. The series is tied at 1-1.

