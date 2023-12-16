Armless archer Sheetal Devi strikes gold at Para Games in India

Veteran cricket administrator says the game's future looks bright given the talent and attitude the current team has displayed
Armless archer Sheetal Devi continued her stunning form as she won a gold medal in the Open category of compound section at the inaugural Khelo India Para Games here on Saturday.
Sheetal’s score of 141 was just enough to ward off a serious challenge from Uttar Pradesh’s Jyoti Baliyan, who won the silver with 138, at the JLN Stadium.
Sheetal, who won two medals, including a gold, at her maiden Asian Para Games in Hangzhou recently, did not have it easy. She had to dig deep into her skills and mental strength to pip Jyoti in a thrilling finish.
Sarita from Haryana won bronze with a score of 137.
Paralympians Harvinder Singh of Haryana and Vivek Chikara of Uttar Pradesh also finished among the medals in recurve archery. While Harvinder won gold, Chikara settled for silver and Sahil from Haryana won the bronze.
Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel of Gujarat clinched gold in women's Class 4 table tennis event as she beat statemate Usha Rathod 3-0 (11-7 11-1 11-8) in the final.
Birmingham Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Sonal Patel added another table tennis gold for Gujarat as she beat Bihar's Vidya Kumari 3-0 (11-3 11-1 11-2) in the final of women's Class 1-3 event.
Hangzhou Asian Para Games silver winner Rudransh Khandelwal of Rajasthan continued his good form on the final day at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, as he claimed the gold medal in the men's 50m pistol SH1 event with a score of 223.4.
Khandelwal, who holds the world record in the same event, surpassed Haryana's Singhraj (216.4) who settled for silver. Rajasthan's Shiv Raj Sankhala won the bronze medal with a score of 194.7.
Veteran cricket administrator says the game's future looks bright given the talent and attitude the current team has displayed
Defeating Pakistan to reach Asia Cup final is a watershed moment for cricket in the Emirates
Among the elite athletes representing 159 nationalists taking part this year will be Uganda’s Andrew Kwemoi who the 2023 Milano Marathon
The teams remain in Grenada for the third T20 on Saturday
The pair reached the quarterfinals of their category during an absorbing day's play at the Al Nasr Club
Indian golf legend Jeev Milka Singh was the guest of honour and helped distribute the prizes
Sam Allison set to make history as the first Black official to take charge of a Premier match for 15 years
Tourists level the series against the hots with a crushing 106-run victory in the third and final Twenty20 international at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday