Anticipation soars ahead of SailGP season-opener in Dubai

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 8:19 PM

The excitement is palpable as SailGP, an elite global sailing championship featuring high-speed, foiling F50 catamarans, gears up for its blockbuster 2024-2025 season opener at the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix.

Scheduled to be held from November 23-24, Dubai's waters will host the first-ever showdown featuring all 11 national teams, including the debut of the Brazilian crew.

The Emirates Dubai Sail GP marks the start of an expanded season that features new events in iconic waterfront locations in Brazil, Germany, Switzerland and Auckland, as well as a return to Great Britain.

Supported by the Dubai Sports Council and the Department of Economy and Tourism, SailGP is known for its sustainability initiatives and commitment to creating purpose-driven sports entertainment. Each season provides fans a unique stadium-racing experience that blends sport, technology, and innovation.

The 2024 Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix is set to offer another unforgettable spectacle, with the dramatic Dubai skyline—dominated by the iconic Burj Khalifa—serving as a stunning backdrop.

Dubai has staged some of SailGP's most thrilling moments, including the closest-ever finish in Season 4 and this year promises no less excitement, as fans will experience SailGp’s high-speed, high-tech, foiling F50 catamarans racing up close at P&O Marinas' Mina Rashid.

With all 11 national teams battling it out, this season-opener will hope to set the tone for an exhilarating SailGP season.

The 2024/2025 SailGP season will see the debut of the Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team, bringing fresh excitement to the competition. Leading the Brazilian crew is Olympic gold medalist Martine Grael, who makes history as the first female driver in SailGP.

This groundbreaking move highlights SailGP's commitment to inclusivity and diversity in the sport, and Grael’s leadership will be closely watched as Brazil’s pioneering crew embark on its maiden season.