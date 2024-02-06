Andrews and French make every hole count for victory in Race to Obidos qualfier

Winners at the recent UAE International Pairs at The Els Club, Dubai. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 6:41 PM

The pairing of Daniel Andrews (10) and Bobby French (16) scored 42 Stableford points to win the International Pairs Race to Obidos qualifying round at The Els Club, Dubai.

Seventy players in 35 pairs participated in this 18-hole betterball tournament.

The winners had nines of 22 and 20 points for a two-point victory from three pairs on 40 points. They had eight three-pointers and scored points on every hole with only two one-pointers.

Andrews had the equivalent of a net 71 and French a net 70 – a well-balanced team effort.

The top three pairs qualify for the UAE National Finals to be held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Saturday 9th March, 2024.

The winners of the National Finals will qualify to represent the UAE in an all-expenses trip the Race to Obidos in Portugal at the end of 2024.

S. Bali, CEO of ICON Sports, the promoters of the UAE International Pairs, said: “The UAE International Pairs and the Race to Obidos is getting more attention amongst the UAE golfing scene as the season develops. “There are still more qualifying rounds to take place; at Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Al Hamra Golf Club and Montgomerie Golf Club – all culminating in the UAE Finals at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

“We thank all players to date for their support and encourage all golfers with Official Handicaps to participate in this special season-long event,” he added.

The UAE International Pairs is sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and is sponsored and supported by Callaway, Lamer Capital Limited, Delta Aviation, GOLFTEC, Centara Mirage Beach Resort, Dubai, White Eagle Sport, Tbilisi Hills as well as Evocus, Palm Tees and Golf Nuts. For further information Visit: uae.internationalpairsgolf.com

Results

(Stableford Points)

Andrews (10) and B. French (16) 42.

Hardy (8) and D. Drew (9) 40.

Thompson (7) and A. Durcan (6) 40.

ALSO READ