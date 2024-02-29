All eyes on Anthony Kim as he returns after a 12-year absence at LIV Golf Jeddah

Anthony Kim in action - practising in Saudi Arabia at Royal Green Golf & Country Club prior to the LIV Golf - Jeddah starting tomorrow (Friday).- Supplied photo

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 9:27 PM

The countdown is on for Anthony Kim’s return to tournament golf at LIV Golf – Jeddah.

The first round of the 54-hole event will begin on Friday with an 11.15 am shotgun start.

Kim has been drawn for round one alongside Cameron Smith and Graeme McDowell from tee 18.

The American, who has been absent for over a decade, has joined LIV Golf as a season-long Wild Card player.

“After stepping away from the game years ago due to injury, I’m happy to officially announce my return to the world of professional golf,” said Kim. ‘” it’s been a long time coming, and I’m very grateful for all the highs, lows and lessons learned from the first part of my career.

“I want to compete with the best players in the world, and I’m on a mission to prove to myself that I can win again. The next step on that journey starts now, and I’m excited to give everything I’ve got this season to the LIV Golf League.”

It is interesting to look back at where the world of golf was when Kim played his last official event in May 2012 – the Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA Tour.

Ricky Fowler won that week’s tournament in a play-off with DA Points and the then Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) number one Rory McIlroy.

A look at the OWGR the week after is worth a reference – ten of the top 30 in that May 7th, 2012 OWGR Ranking are competing this week at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Apart from Rory at the top of the pile - Luke Donald (2), Lee Westwood (3) and Bubba Watson (4) made up the top-four.

What does this show us about professional golf?

It surely illustrates the potential longevity for golfers in their careers - compared with other sports.

Twelve years can be a career – start to finish - in many sports and perhaps less.

With a strong golf game, health and fitness, looking after yourself and a determination to stay focused on the game, top golfers have that opportunity to stay relevant for a long time – then there is Senior Golf at 50 years old plus.

One of the highlights of Anthony Kim’s career was a career-high sixth in the OWGR.

The format for LIV Golf this season:

- 14 events in the season-long calendar.

- 13 Teams, each of four players plus two Wildcards. Wildcards participate in the Individual Event, but not the Team Event.

- There are a total of 54 players each day who will play in 18 threeballs.

- The Team format: the top three scores from the Team of four in the first two rounds form the Team score. All four Team scores count in the final round.

- In the Individual Event – the top 24 players at each event earn points for the season-long LIV Golf Individual Standings.

To watch LIV Golf – Jeddah Visit: www.LivGolf.com

